Miramar Shootout

1 Year Later, Dozens Gather to Remember Victims of Deadly Miramar Shootout

Frank Ordonez and Rick Cutshaw were killed in a deadly shootout that stemmed from a jewelry heist and cross-county chase

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens gathered Saturday night at an intersection in Miramar where exactly one year ago, UPS driver Frank Ordonez was killed in a shootout.

What began as a jewelry heist in Coral Gables on Dec. 5, 2019, then turned into two men highjacking a UPS delivery truck with Ordonez as a hostage inside.

That evolved into a cross-county chase with various police departments, which ended with a storm of bullets in Miramar.

Ordonez did not survive.

RELATED COVERAGE

Miramar Oct 8

‘They Went in Guns Blazing': Lawyers for Slain UPS Driver Criticize Police Response

Miramar Shootout Mar 7

20 Officers Involved in Shootout That Killed UPS Driver: FDLE

Rick Cutshaw, 70, was caught in the crossfire and died. Suspects Ronnie Bell and Lamar Alexander were killed as well.

Ordonez's family is still demanding justice, as they don’t know who fired off the bullets that killed the young father. They have since filed a lawsuit against six police departments, claiming that officers were negligent in their handling of the situation.

Courtesy
Frank Ordonez and Richard Cutshaw

"It's been a year now today, that Frank was ... in my opinion, was murdered," said Joe Merino, Ordonez's stepfather. "And I'll keep saying that."

Investigators determined that 20 law enforcement officers -- from several agencies -- opened fire, but they have not said who fired the fatal shots.

"All we seek is justice," Merino said.

The family of Richard Cutshaw, the bystander who was killed in the Miramar shootout, have hired lawyers. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports.

This article tagged under:

Miramar ShootoutUPS driverfrank ordonez
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us