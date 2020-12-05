1 Year Later, Dozens Gather to Remember Victims of Deadly Miramar Shootout

Dozens gathered Saturday night at an intersection in Miramar where exactly one year ago, UPS driver Frank Ordonez was killed in a shootout.

What began as a jewelry heist in Coral Gables on Dec. 5, 2019, then turned into two men highjacking a UPS delivery truck with Ordonez as a hostage inside.

That evolved into a cross-county chase with various police departments, which ended with a storm of bullets in Miramar.

Ordonez did not survive.

Rick Cutshaw, 70, was caught in the crossfire and died. Suspects Ronnie Bell and Lamar Alexander were killed as well.

Ordonez's family is still demanding justice, as they don’t know who fired off the bullets that killed the young father. They have since filed a lawsuit against six police departments, claiming that officers were negligent in their handling of the situation.

"It's been a year now today, that Frank was ... in my opinion, was murdered," said Joe Merino, Ordonez's stepfather. "And I'll keep saying that."

Investigators determined that 20 law enforcement officers -- from several agencies -- opened fire, but they have not said who fired the fatal shots.

"All we seek is justice," Merino said.

The family of Richard Cutshaw, the bystander who was killed in the Miramar shootout, have hired lawyers. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports.