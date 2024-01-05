Little Haiti

1-year-old boy rushed to hospital after he's found in pool at Miami home

The incident happened at a home in the 6200 block of North Miami Avenue in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood

By Brian Hamacher and Jamie Guirola

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 1-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was found in the pool of a Miami home Friday.

The incident happened at a home in the 6200 block of North Miami Avenue in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

Miami Police responded to the scene and began CPR before the boy was rushed by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated.

No other information was immediately known.

