Police are investigating after a 1-year-old died in a drowning in Pembroke Pines Tuesday.

The incident happened at a home in the 2200 block of Northwest 93rd Way.

Pembroke Pines Police said they're investigating the drowning, which appears to be accidental.

No other information was immediately known.

