1-year-old girl shot and killed inside Flagler County home: Authorities

Authorities are investigating after a 1-year-old girl was shot and killed over the weekend in Flagler County.

Deputies responded late Sunday to a residence in Palm Coast after 911 calls of a child being shot, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. The 18-month-old was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The child's identity hasn't been released. Authorities said about eight people, including the child's biological mother, were at the home when first responders arrived. The child's biological father was not present.

"This was a life cut too short. Deepest sympathies to the family and parents," Staly said. "These are tough cases for our team to investigate. Always tough, but when it's involving a child this young, with many of them having children of their own."

While searching the home, investigators found a pistol, marijuana and a substance believed to be cocaine or heroin.

CJ Nelson Jr., 21, was arrested for violation of probation. Authorities said he was on probation for a gun-related offense and was not allowed to be in possession of any weapons.

Nelson is being considered as a primary person of interest, Staly said. His relationship with the child was not clear, and authorities said the exact relationship of all the people at the home was still being investigated.

"All eight people inside the house have not been totally cooperative ... We're not ruling anyone out in that house, but we have a primary person of interest," Staly said. "We will get to the bottom of this and we will hold someone accountable."

He added the child did not touch the firearm.