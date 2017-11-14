10 Tons of Cocaine Seized by Coast Guard Being Offloaded at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale - NBC 6 South Florida
10 Tons of Cocaine Seized by Coast Guard Being Offloaded at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale

The $300 million worth of cocaine was seized during operations in international waters

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Over 2200 kilograms of seized contraband lie on Coast Guard Cutter Spencer’s flight deck with an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter from Jacksonville, FL.

    About 10 tons of cocaine seized by the U.S. Coast Guard during operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean are being offloaded at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.

    The approximately $300 million worth of cocaine, along with 23 kilograms of heroin, was seized in international waters during 14 separate vessel interdictions, officials said.

    "This offload today is not just the result of one unit, but the combined efforts of multiple Coast Guard cutters, aircraft and support, as well as that of our partners and allied men and women who continue to work day and night to stop these criminal organizations from profiting off transnational crime and smuggling," Coast Guard Cdr. John Mctamney said in a statement. "While this offload represents approximately 10 tons of illicit drugs that will never hit out streets, it also represents a significant depletion to the cash flow to these criminal organizations."

