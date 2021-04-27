10 Best High Schools in Florida Ranked: U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best schools in the country. They reviewed nearly 24,000 U.S. public high schools - 602 Florida schools made their rankings. Here are the top 10 in the Sunshine State:
1. School for Advanced Studies (SAS) - Miami, FL
School for Advanced Studies (SAS) is ranked first within Florida. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams where the program participation rate is 96%. SAS ranks #5 in the country.
Local
2. Pine View School - Osprey, FL
Pine View School comes in second in Florida. It teaches grades 2 through 12 and has a total enrollment of 841 students. The student-teacher ratio is 17:1 offering more one-on-one time for students. Pine View ranks #29 in the country.
3. Westshore Junior/Senior High School - Melbourne, FL
Westshore Junior and Senior High School comes in third, ranking #58 in the country. It has a 100% graduation rate, and caters to 610 students from 7th to 12th grade.
4. Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School - Miami, FL
Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School ranks fourth on the list of Florida schools. With a smaller student body of 328, this charter school ranks #63 in the nation.
5. Design and Architecture Senior High - Miami, FL
Design and Architecture Senior High is ranked fifth within Florida, but is #3 of 129 high schools in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools. It ranks #65 in the U.S.
6. iPrep Academy - Miami, FL
iPrep Academy comes in at #6 in Florida, but #72 in the national rankings. With just 186 students, iPrep caters to grades from Pre-K to 12th grade.
7. Stanton College Preparatory School - Jacksonville, FL
Stanton College Preparatory School is ranked seventh within Florida, but #77 in the country. It is ranked #1 of 45 high schools in the Duval County Public Schools and has a 100% graduation rate.
8. International Studies Charter High School - Miami, FL
International Studies Charter High School caters to students from 9th to 12th grade. It comes in at #8 in the ranking for top high schools in Florida. With just over 400 students, this charter school ranks #85 in the country.
9. Jose Marti Mast 6-12 Academy - Hialeah, FL
Jose Marti Mast 6-12 Academy is ranked #9 in the Sunshine State and #87 in the U.S. Located in Hialeah, FL, this academy scored a 89.5 out of 100 in the College Readiness Index and is ranked #6 out of all Miami-Dade public high schools and Metro area high schools.
10. Edgewood Jr/Sr High School - Merritt Island, FL
Finally, Edgewood Jr/Sr High School caps our list of top high schools in Florida. With 586 students between 7th and 12th grade, this school ranks #2 out of all the high schools in Brevard Public Schools and #105 in the country.