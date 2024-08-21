Car crashes

10 hurt in chain-reaction crash involving at least 5 vehicles in Miami Gardens

The pileup happened at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 199th Street

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ten people were hurt in a chain-reaction crash in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, according to preliminary reports from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The pileup involved at least five vehicles at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 199th Street.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Chopper6 captured images of several cars being towed from the scene, many of them badly damaged.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victims had minor injuries.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crashes.

This article tagged under:

Car crashesMiami Gardenscar crash
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us