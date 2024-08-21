10 hurt in chain-reaction crash involving at least 5 vehicles in Miami Gardens

Ten people were hurt in a chain-reaction crash in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, according to preliminary reports from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The pileup involved at least five vehicles at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 199th Street.

Chopper6 captured images of several cars being towed from the scene, many of them badly damaged.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victims had minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crashes.