10 Miami-Dade Students Awarded for Commitment to Community

Santiago Paz-Alba, 10, was one of the 10 Miami-Dade youth to receive an award Thursday for positive behavior and attitude in the community.

Santiago had found a lost driver's license with his father while at a local park. He decided that the right thing to do would be to turn it into the police.

"When they found the documents, he was the one asking his dad, you know, how do we do? Do you want to take it to the police? What do you think is the right thing?" said the 10-year-old's proud mom, Monica Alba.

The community-based award program has recognized over 250,000 young people in the greater Miami area. Their aim is to bring police officers and young people together for a positive change.

Another special prize went to Jamareh Davis, a high school senior and aspiring police officer. He got $6,000 toward tuition for the Miami Police Academy.

The award winners will also receive letters of congratulations from the Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo and U.S. Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio.