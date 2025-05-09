Palm Beach County

10 migrants in custody after making landfall near The Breakers in human smuggling event

U.S. Border Patrol and other law enforcement responded to what Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Dinise called a "maritime smuggling event" near the ritzy resort

By NBC6

A group of migrants were taken into custody after they made landfall near The Breakers in Palm Beach Friday morning, authorities said.

U.S. Border Patrol and other law enforcement responded to what Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Dinise called a "maritime smuggling event" near the ritzy resort.

Agents arrested 10 people who made landfall in a boat, including 5 from the Dominican Republic, 2 from Ecuador, 2 from Romania and 1 from the Bahamas.

Dinise posted a photo on X of the boat on shore, which he said will be seized.

The 10 people will be deported, Dinise said.

