10 people arrested for illegal street racing in multi-agency operation

South Florida enforcement agencies conducted an operation focused on illegal takeovers, yielding 10 arrests and two firearms seized.  

Agents from the Miami-Dade Police Department and Homeland Security Bureau performed an operation to curb the illegal street takeovers, netting 10 arrests, including one 17-year-old.

According to a press release, several enforcement agencies joined the collective effort to curb the illegal street racing, and were able to seize two firearms, impound four vehicles and issue 17 citations, alongside the 10 arrests.

