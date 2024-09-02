10 people arrested in ‘street takeover' at Florida intersection: FHP

Ten people have been arrested for taking part in a “coordinated street takeover event” at a Tampa intersection on Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The event was organized on social media and drew hundreds of people and a large number of cars to an intersection, which was later shut down by the participants so they could do "donuts, drift, and other illegal and reckless driving activities,” FHP said.

Authorities did not release the exact location.

According to FHP, the 10 suspects are facing various charges ranging from drug possession to unlawful racing on a highway and fleeing to elude.

“Street racing and roadway takeovers are incredibly dangerous. They obstruct normal traffic flow and can prevent or deter emergency response, potentially putting lives at risk," FHP said in a statement. "Individuals taking part in events such as this can be charged with spectating, riding as a passenger, and, if driving, unlawful racing, in addition to many other charges regarding the reckless endangerment of others while they are behind the wheel."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, along with the FHP arrested the following suspects:

Jaewon Foster, 29, Haines City

Marquis Pinkins, 29, Haines City

Jakiya Burr, 24, Lake Wales

Jakob Bryan, 20, Land O’Lakes

Ethan Marton, 20, Holiday

Alex Rodriguez-Lazu, 20, Lakeland

Ramon Santiago, 20, Lakeland

Grant Watson, 18, Wesley Chapel

A 17-year-old boy from Wesley Chapel

A 17-year-old boy from Tampa

All images courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Those arrested were transported without incident to Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County, the juveniles were taken to the Hillsborough County Juvenile Assessment Center.

In addition to the arrests, authorities also confiscated three guns and impounded four vehicles.