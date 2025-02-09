10 people hospitalized after crash in Miami Gardens: MDFR

A severe multi-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens Saturday evening sent 10 people to the hospital, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at Northwest 170th Street and 37th Avenue.

Once at the scene, crews needed to extricate three patients.

Out of the 10 people injured, four children and one adult were transposed as trauma alerts to Broward by ground, while one adult was airlifted.

The other four patients were transported to a local area hospital in Broward.

This is a developing story.