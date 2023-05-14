10 Single Moms Enjoy Shopping Spree with Miami Dolphins WR Chosen Anderson on Mother's Day

On Sunday, 10 single mothers and their little ones went on a Mother's Day shopping spree with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chosen Anderson.

Walmart, The Salvation Army of Broward County and Anderson picked 10 families and brought them in for a Sunday lunch. After meeting Anderson, the Fort Lauderdale mothers and their children grabbed shopping carts and picked $500 worth of items.

"I am looking for a juicer, I got the air fryer, I got the rice maker just to make things easier for me. Cause I work all day," said Michelle Soles, a single mother from Fort Lauderdale. "It's amazing to have it on someone else's dime because I can't afford things like this. I get paid $15 an hour," she added.

Today was all about these superhero moms who do a lot for their families. Anderson said his mother never left his side, which is why he wanted to give back to his hometown.

"Growing up in a single-parent home seeing what my mom had to go through and what mothers go through and the weight that is on their shoulders. I was trying to come up with a way to my heart was lit to helping them," said Anderson.

After about an hour, these 10 families spent the gift cards on pots and pans, iPads, beach chairs and towels. Some moms only got a few items and saved the rest for next time.