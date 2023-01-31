Florida

10 Wounded, 2 Critically After Drive-By Shooting in Lakeland: Police

The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.

Lakeland is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Tampa.

“I’ve been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by, slowing but not stopping, police said. Four people fired shots from the sedan's windows before the car sped away, Taylor said.

Officers were searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Local

Florida 3 hours ago

Some Florida LGBTQ+ Families Considering Leaving State Over ‘Don't Say Gay' Law: Survey

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 hours ago

ACC Announces 2023 Football Schedules for Miami, Florida State

Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged” and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridadrive-by shootingLakeland
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us