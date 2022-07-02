10-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy drowned in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday morning, deputies said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and fire rescue responded to the scene regarding a drowning in the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court at around 9:06 a.m., BSO said.

Upon arrival, BSO officials immediately began life-saving measures on the 10-year-old victim who was later transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, BSO said in a statement.

Authorities are investigating the incident. No other information was immediately known.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.