10-year-old boy injured in Davie mobile home fire awarded for bravery

On Wednesday, the family reunited with the Davie Fire Rescue Department, who awarded Isaiah Salome with a certificate of bravery.

It's been three months since a local family lost everything in a mobile home fire that sparked in Davie. The fire displaced a family of 11 and severely injured a 10-year-old boy.

On Wednesday, the family reunited with the Davie Fire Rescue Department, which awarded Isaiah Salome with a certificate of bravery.

“He remembers everything that happened, he remembers, he said that he was trying to plug in his phone and his Switch in one socket, and it blew….and then the blankets and stuff caught on fire, and then he caught on fire,” explained Salome’s mother, Maria Vallejo.

Vallejo told NBC6 she will never forget the scary call she got at work, the day that changed her family’s life forever.

Images captured on surveillance video show the moment her son Isaiah, burned and in shock, ran outside his burning mobile home and grabbed a garden hose.

“I was, like, sad because all my stuff got burned and all,” Salome said, as he recalled the incident.

Salome suffered second-degree burns all over his body - on his face, chest, arms and legs.

He spent weeks in the hospital and has undergone multiple surgeries with others still pending.  

The family of 11 was displaced for weeks but thanks to community support, they’ve been able to get back on their feet.

“We've had a lot of help from a lot of community partners,” said Nana Vega, registered nurse and community provider. “We've had three dressmakers who helped get us beds for all the family members…toiletries, bedding, we got them clothing, school supplies.”

Salome’s bravery has inspired the family to keep going.

“I know he goes through extreme pain at night, but I'm very proud of him,” Vallejo said. “He's done good, he's healing right, he's doing everything he has to do.”

Vallejo said she expects to receive tens of thousands of dollars worth of medical bills. She asks the community to help donate anything they can.

If you wish to help, click here for more details.

