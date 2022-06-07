10-Year-Old Charged With Murder for Allegedly Shooting, Killing Woman in Orlando

A 10-year-old girl is facing a murder charge after police in Orlando say she shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mom on Memorial Day.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the girl was taken into custody Tuesday and was charged with second-degree murder. She was not identified due to her age.

The incident happened before midnight on May 30 at the Windsor Cove Apartments in Orlando.

The girl's mother, Lakrisha S. Isaac, and the woman who was later killed got into an argument and physical fight during a barbecue, WESH reported.

At one point, Isaac was seen taking off her backpack and giving it to her daughter, police said. Witnesses saw the 10-year-old rummaging through the backpack and then heard a gunshot.

The victim fell to the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

"You shouldn’t have messed with my mother!" the girl allegedly yelled.

Both the mother and daughter were taken into custody at the time. Isaac faces multiple charges, including manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to Orange County jail records.