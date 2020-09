Miami Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing out of North Miami Saturday.

Randi Canion was last seen on September 5th around 11 p.m. in the area of North Bayshore Drive and 78th Street.

Randi is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 140 pounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.