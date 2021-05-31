10-Year-Old Hospitalized After Being Shot While Playing Outside Opa-locka Home

A child was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot while in the yard of an Opa-locka home Sunday night.

Opa-locka Police Department Lt. Nikeya Hill said the incident took place in the 2300 block of Rutland Avenue, when a group of individuals drove up and began firing shots from rifle paint ball guns at the home.

Someone inside the home returned fire and struck at least one of the people who initially began shooting, according to Hill.

A 10-year-old child who had been playing in the yard of the home was also struck and was taken from the scene by the individuals who drove up and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials have not released the child’s identity or condition at this time or the condition of anyone else injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation.