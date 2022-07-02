10-Year-Old Struck by SUV in NW Miami-Dade While Riding Bicycle

A 10-year-old child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday, according to officials.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Northwest 47th Avenue and Northwest 191st Street at approximately 12:23 p.m. on Saturday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department reports that the child was airlifted to a local hospital by fire rescue crews as a precautionary measure, but is in stable condition.

The condition of the SUV driver is unknown at this time.

