$10,000 Reward After Postal Worker Robbed in Plantation

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information after a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was the victim of an armed robbery in Plantation.

The robbery happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. back on Dec. 28 in the 4200 block of Northwest 5th Street, U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials said.

Officials said the suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, baseball cap and had a gray shirt covering his face. He fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, which was captured on a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.