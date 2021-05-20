Everglades National Park

$10,000 Reward For Information Related to Fires at Everglades National Park

Several agencies are coming together to offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for the human-caused fires that have occurred in Everglades National Park.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Everglades National Park, and the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Fire, Arson, & Explosives said that within the last three months, there have been numerous fires intentionally set in areas that are easily accessible through the Homestead entrance of the park.

As South Florida enters into the driest part of the year, the risk of damaging wildfires increases, potentially damaging park resources, visitors and staff. The agencies also reported that these fires have cost the park hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to put out the fires.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should contact any of the following:

ATF: 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473)

National Park Services Investigative Services Tip Line: 1-888-653-0009

Florida Department of Financial Services: 1-877-NO-ARSON (1-877-662-7766)

