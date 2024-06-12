$10,000 reward now offered in fatal shooting of mom and 4-year-old on Turnpike in Hollywood

A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the fatal shooting of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter on the Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood last week.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced the increased reward Wednesday in the killings of Beatrice Saintvil, 27, and her only child Janell.

Family Photo Beatrice Saintvil and her daughter, Janell

Florida Highway Patrol troopers found the mother and daughter shot to death inside a car stopped on the left shoulder of the southbound lanes of the Turnpike late Friday night near the Hollywood Boulevard exit.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Saintvil died at a hospital.

Family members said the mother and daughter were inseparable. They loved to dance and host holidays for everyone.

“We want to know who did it,” said Kyanna Librun, Saintvile’s sister. “We want to see their face and ask them why. Why? A 4-year-old baby girl and 27-year-old mother who never had a problem with anyone, why? We want to know, why?”

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives are investigating at the request of FHP. Deputies said they are "using every investigative method available to find the person responsible."

No details about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4247.