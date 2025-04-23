Pembroke Pines

$10,000 reward offered in man's murder outside Pembroke Pines sports bar

Malik Nelson, 29, was gunned down around 2 a.m. on April 12 in the parking lot of Rickey's Sports Bar and Grill at 8389 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines Police said

By NBC6

Authorities are hoping a $10,000 reward will help lead them find whoever shot and killed a man outside a Pembroke Pines sports bar earlier this month.

Malik Nelson, 29, was gunned down around 2 a.m. on April 12 in the parking lot of Rickey's Sports Bar and Grill at 8389 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines Police said Wednesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police haven't said what may have led to the shooting of Nelson, also known as "Sticks," and haven't released information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A Broward CrimeStoppers reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke Pines
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us