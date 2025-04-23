$10,000 reward offered in man's murder outside Pembroke Pines sports bar

Authorities are hoping a $10,000 reward will help lead them find whoever shot and killed a man outside a Pembroke Pines sports bar earlier this month.

Malik Nelson, 29, was gunned down around 2 a.m. on April 12 in the parking lot of Rickey's Sports Bar and Grill at 8389 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines Police said Wednesday.

Police haven't said what may have led to the shooting of Nelson, also known as "Sticks," and haven't released information about a possible suspect or suspects.

A Broward CrimeStoppers reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.