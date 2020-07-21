Miami-Dade

100,000 N95 Masks Donated to First Responders, Essential Workers in Miami Beach

Local business TBG Tech Company, which specializes in the supply of PPE, announced the donation and delivered the masks during an event last Friday

TBG Tech Co.

First responders and essential workers in Miami Beach got a much-needed gift with 100,000 N95 masks being donated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re very grateful for TBG Tech’s donation, which couldn’t have arrived at a more critical time for us,” Fire Department Chief Virgil Fernandez said. “These masks will allow our firefighters to safely respond to COVID-19 calls and prevent us from taking the virus home.”

The company launched a social campaign to encourage all people to wear masks in public places before the event, which took place at Miami Beach Fire Station 2.

“We need to protect our families; we need to protect our neighbors. It’s our duty to show compassion to our community, and it starts by putting on a mask.” Jay Floe from TBG Tech said.

