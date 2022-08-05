108 Cuban Migrants Arrested in 12 Florida Keys Landings in Past 2 Days

More than 100 Cuban migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys in a dozen landings in just the past two days, officials said Friday.

The 12 different migrant landings throughout the Florida Keys in the past 48 hours have led to the arrest of 108 Cuban migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol officials.

#𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: During the past two days, Miami Sector #BorderPatrol agents along with law enforcement partners responded to 12 different migrant landings throughout the Florida Keys & arrested 108 Cuban migrants. @USCGSoutheast @CBPAMORegDirSE @mcsonews #cuba #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/0HrLqNMNqZ — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) August 5, 2022

On Thursday, officials said there were four separate migrant landings with dozens of Cuban migrants arriving in Marathon and in the Lower Keys. All were arrested by the Border Patrol.

It is unclear if the migrants that were detained this week will be repatriated back to Cuba.

Earlier this week, U.S. Coast Guard officials in Miami spoke out asking family members to discourage dangerous sea voyages by relatives in Cuba and other countries.