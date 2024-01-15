$10K reward offered after 2 horses stolen, slaughtered in southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is working with the Homestead Rodeo Association to find those responsible for stealing and butchering two horses earlier this month.

At this time there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police were investigating after two horses that were reported stolen were found slaughtered in a rural area of southwest Miami-Dade back on Jan. 2.

The incident happened in the 20600 block of Southwest 168th Street.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Aerial footage showed the remains of the two butchered horses -- 10-year-old Muneco and 6-year-old Baby Doll -- on a grassy area next to a dirt road, with police at the scene.

#Horse #Slaughter #Muneco #BabyDoll - Please share this post. Muneco and BabyDoll were two pet horses very much loved by their humans.



Horse meat is illegal to eat, possess, sell, buy, and slaughter. It will not make you healthier, smarter, sexier, or luckier. But it will make… pic.twitter.com/S7wd6xVnFT — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) January 13, 2024

According to police, an unknown number of suspects entered a nearby residence between Thursday night and Wednesday morning through a cut fence and stole the two adult horses. The slaughtered bodies were later found near the property.

The owner of the horses believes the criminals were watching her before stealing them.

"Were they watching me? They must have, they knew the perimeter, they knew how to even get out. It was a tight spot to get out," she said. "Honestly, they catch these people, there will be 10 more behind them, it's never going to stop."

Anyone with information that could help police find those responsible is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.