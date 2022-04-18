$10k Worth of Roofing Materials Stolen in NW Miami-Dade

Exclusive surveillance video shows a man pulling up in a black pickup truck and taking construction materials from a South Florida condo building.

Miami Airwest Tricenter Condo was getting ready for its 50-year inspection and making repairs to the condo's roof, and they had left construction materials on site for the repairs.

But Octavio Guerrero, a condo owner, said the thief's face is clearly seen on video.

"It's completely identified the face of the person and the tag license of the truck is almost clear, almost clear," he said.

Guerrero says the total cost of the thefts is about $10,000.

And now, they're adding security guards at night to guard the construction materials because he thinks this man will come back.

Guerrero is reviewing all the surveillance video from a few months ago because he thinks the thefts started a while ago, but they just didn't notice.

"That maybe one month ago that we suspend the security, and maybe we have to start searching in this TV recorder one month ago and maybe we find out that there's another situation," he said.

If you can help the detective identify the man seen in the surveillance camera, please call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.