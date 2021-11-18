10th Annual ‘Give Miami Day' Raising Money for Non-Profits Across Area

It's an annual event highlighting some of the top groups giving back to the 305 - and this year, Give Miami Day hopes to set records when it comes to money donated.

The 24-hour giving event started at 12 a.m. Thursday and encourages residents to "explore the online profiles of hundreds of Miami-Dade nonprofits that continuously provide the supplies, services and support" for those in the community in need, according to its website.

Give Miami Day has raised over $80 million since starting in 2012 and hopes to go over $100 million in donations after this year.

The day will include special 'Power Hours' focusing on specific groups promoting organizations including Black equity, LGBTQ+ equity, animals, faith-based services and more.

Presenting sponsors include The Jorge M. Perez Family Foundation, Related Philanthropic Foundation and the Miami Heat Charitable Fund.

For more information and to donate, click on this link.