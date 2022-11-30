11 Arrested After Police Bust Illegal Nightclub, Drug Operation at Miami-Dade Restaurant

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after police said they operated an illegal nightclub and sold drugs out of a Miami-Dade restaurant.

The 11 arrests were made following an investigation that began after several complaints and tips were made of a nightclub operating out of the Corvina House restaurant at 7844 Coral Way, Miami-Dade Police officials said Wednesday.

According to arrest reports, confidential informants and undercover officers went to the restaurant and were able to purchase drinks and drugs, including cocaine and Ecstasy.

The liquor was sold without a license, police said. In addition to the arrests, several weapons, cash, alcohol and drugs were seized, officials said.

The 11 suspects, including five woman and six men, face charges that include drug possession, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell drugs.