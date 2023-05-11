11 Children Taken to Hospital From North Lauderdale Home

Authorities are investigating after 11 children were taken to local hospitals from a home in North Lauderdale Thursday.

The incident was reported at a home in the 1500 block of Southwest 66th Avenue.

A spokesperson for the city of North Lauderdale said a call initially came in as involving a sick 6-year-old child at what appears to be a foster home.

In the course of transporting that child to a hospital, there were other children found who needed medical attention, the spokesperson said.

One child was eventually taken to Coral Springs Medical Center and 10 others were taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

No other information was immediately known.

