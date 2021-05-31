11 Migrants Detained After Arriving in Boat in Pompano Beach

A group of 11 migrants were detained after arriving in Pompano Beach by boat Monday, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the group came ashore near Hillsboro Inlet Marina in the 2700 block of North Riverside Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

Deputies and marine units responded and the migrants were detained.

U.S. Border Patrol took custody of the migrants, who they said were part of a maritime smuggling event.

Earlier today, #DHS partners along with @browardsheriff responded to a maritime smuggling event near Pompano Beach #Florida. 10 migrants were taken into #BorderPatrol custody. 1 migrant was taken to the local hospital for treatment. The event is still under investigation. — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) May 31, 2021

One of the migrants had to be hospitalized, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.