11 Migrants Detained After Arriving in Boat in Pompano Beach

A group of 11 migrants were detained after arriving in Pompano Beach by boat Monday, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the group came ashore near Hillsboro Inlet Marina in the 2700 block of North Riverside Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

Deputies and marine units responded and the migrants were detained.

U.S. Border Patrol took custody of the migrants, who they said were part of a maritime smuggling event.

One of the migrants had to be hospitalized, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

