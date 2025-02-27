Broward County

11 migrants taken into custody in Oakland Park during stop of box truck: ICE

Officials didn't say what country the migrants came from, or how or when they may have arrived in South Florida

By NBC6

Nearly a dozen migrants were taken into custody during the stop of a box truck in Oakland Park on Wednesday, authorities said.

Special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations were conducting a criminal investigation when the truck was stopped, ICE officials said Thursday.

The 11 migrants were taken into custody to be processed by ICE, though custody determinations are made on a case-by-case basis, officials said.

Footage obtained by NBC6 showed the migrants sitting on a curb next to the truck, surrounded by authorities.

Officials didn't say what country the migrants came from, or how or when they may have arrived in South Florida.

An investigation was ongoing.

