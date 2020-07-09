11-Year-Old Girl Dies of Coronavirus in Broward County

An 11-year-old girl has died of coronavirus in Broward County, the medical examiner's office confirmed Thursday.

Yansi Ayala died Wednesday at Broward Health Medical Center. Records listed her cause of death as COVID-19, and she had other medical conditions such as heart disease, epilepsy, cerebral palsy and asthma.

Last week, the state reported the death of 11-year-old Daequan Wimberly, who died last month from complications related to the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

An 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade who recently died from complications related to the coronavirus is Florida’s youngest known fatality linked to the virus. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports.