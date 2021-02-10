Sunny Isles Beach

11-Year-Old Struck by Car in Sunny Isles Beach

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

An 11-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Sunny Isles Beach.

The crash happened in the 300 block of Sunny Isles Boulevard. The driver appeared to have run a red light, according to the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department.

The child suffered head trauma and was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Eastbound traffic was being diverted.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Sunny Isles Beach
