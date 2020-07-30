Florida

12 Charged in Florida With Collecting Social Security for Dead People

Federal officials said they aggressively targeted people who stole money that the Social Security Administration had inadvertently paid to deceased beneficiaries, usually family members of those charged

A dozen people in Florida have been charged in 11 cases of stealing more than $700,000 in Social Security benefits.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa announced the charges Wednesday.

Federal officials said they aggressively targeted people who stole money that the Social Security Administration had inadvertently paid to deceased beneficiaries, usually family members of those charged.

Local

Back to School Jul 28

Heading Back to School? Tell Us What Your Plans Are

coronavirus florida 6 hours ago

Traveling Nurse Returns to South Florida and Aids in Battle Against Pandemic

“As these charges demonstrate, stealing from SSA on behalf of a deceased beneficiary is a federal crime," Inspector General of Social Security Gail S. Ennis said in a statement. "We work closely with SSA and other government agencies to identify Social Security fraud and stop improper payments."

The 12 people charged with theft of government funds each face up to a decade in federal prison.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaU.S. Attorney's OfficeSocial Security
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us