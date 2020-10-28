coronavirus

12 City Employees in Fort Lauderdale Test Positive for Covid, 30 Quarantining

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom is among the dozen city employees to test positive for the coronavirus

Getty Images

A dozen city employees in Fort Lauderdale have tested positive for the coronavirus and nearly 30 others are quarantining, officials said.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom is among the dozen city employees to test positive for the coronavirus, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Tuesday. Listed among those employees who are quarantining are 10 police officers and eight firefighters who may have come into contact with an infected individual while responding to calls.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 53 mins ago

Florida Adds 4,100 New Covid Cases, 66 More Virus-Related Deaths Wednesday

Brett Giroir 1 hour ago

Coronavirus Testing Czar: Rise in Hospitalizations, Deaths Proof of Surge in Cases

The city has kept tabs of employees who have come down with the virus.

“Since March 16, we have had 161 test positive,” Lagerbloom told the newspaper. “We have 12 people testing positive for COVID-19 currently: four in police, three in IT, four in my office and one in parks. That’s 12 of over 3,000 employees."

Lagerbloom is working from home and hopes to return to the office by next week.

“I’m on the downhill now,” he said. “Last week I would not have wished it on anybody. It’s not a nice virus."

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
AP and NBC 6

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaFort LauderdaleCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us