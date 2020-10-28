12 City Employees in Fort Lauderdale Test Positive for Covid, 30 Quarantining

A dozen city employees in Fort Lauderdale have tested positive for the coronavirus and nearly 30 others are quarantining, officials said.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom is among the dozen city employees to test positive for the coronavirus, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Tuesday. Listed among those employees who are quarantining are 10 police officers and eight firefighters who may have come into contact with an infected individual while responding to calls.

The city has kept tabs of employees who have come down with the virus.

“Since March 16, we have had 161 test positive,” Lagerbloom told the newspaper. “We have 12 people testing positive for COVID-19 currently: four in police, three in IT, four in my office and one in parks. That’s 12 of over 3,000 employees."

Lagerbloom is working from home and hopes to return to the office by next week.

“I’m on the downhill now,” he said. “Last week I would not have wished it on anybody. It’s not a nice virus."