12 illegal charter boats busted in Biscayne Bay, Miami River: Coast Guard

A dozen illegal charter boats were stopped during an operation this past weekend in Biscayne Bay and the Miami River, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Ten of the 12 vessel voyages were terminated and cited for safety violations, and two owners were found to be in violation of federal Captain of the Port orders during the operation that ran from Friday to Sunday, officials said.

A 70-foot motor yacht named Indigo was reportedly operating as an illegal charter, with 11 passengers for hire on the vessel, violating a previously issued order from May 2023 for operating as a bareboat charter without a choice of crew.

A 52-foot cabin cruiser named Second Wind was reportedly operating as an illegal charter, with 13 passengers for hire on the vessel, violating a previously issued order from January 2023 for conducting other passenger for hire operations, officials said.

Operators and operators of illegal charters can face fines, while operators not complying with Captain of the Port orders can face fines and even prison.

"Passenger vessel regulations are set standards for the safety of the crews, their passengers and the public around them," Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Jasmine Smith said in a statement. "Mariners in control of charter vessels should meet the regulatory safety standards and understand the consequences of disregarding safety violations. At the end of the day, we want the public to have a safe and enjoyable time on the water by complying with state and federal regulations."

Multiple agencies assisted the Coast Guard in the operation, including Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Miami Police and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

"The Coast Guard urges anyone paying for a trip on a passenger vessel to verify that their captain has a safety plan and a Merchant Mariner Credential," the Coast Guard said in a statement. "For larger charter boats or those with more than six passengers, ask to see a Coast Guard-issued Certificate of Inspection. If the operator cannot produce appropriate credentials, passengers should not get on the boat."