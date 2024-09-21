12 indicted in South Florida drug trafficking ring involving MS-13, Mexican Mafia

A dozen suspects including members of notorious gangs MS-13 and the Mexican Mafia are facing charges in connection with the bust of a drug trafficking ring in South Florida, authorities said.

The 12 suspects are charged with conspiring with each other and others to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Broward and Miami-Dade, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Friday.

Among those charged are:

Edgar Garcia-Velasquez, a/k/a “Diablo,” 34, a citizen of Honduras

Francisco Rangel, a/k/a “Casper,” 41, of Calif.

Gabriela Rodriguez-Carrillo, 42, of Calif.

Luis Portillo, a/k/a “Shadow,” a/k/a “Sombra,” 35, of Miami

Jose Puga, a/k/a “Stranger,” 45, of Calif.

Malinda Martinez, 42, of Fort Myers, Fla.

Karina Martinez-Vazquez, 34, of Miami

Rafael Gutierrez, a/k/a “Rafy,” 28, of Miami

Jose Hernandez, a/k/a “Blue Demon,” a/k/a “Labomba3,” 39, of Belle Glade, Fla.

Loupe Loredo, a/k/a “L3g3nd,” 39, of Lake Wales, Fla.

Felipe Gonzalez, a/k/a “Wicked,” 41, of Calif.

Hugo Cruz, a/k/a “Houdini,” 33, of LaBelle, Fla.

Five of the suspects are also charged with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Prosecutors said some of the suspects are members of the notorious international gang MS-13, Sur-13, and the Mexican Mafia.

Authorities began arresting the suspects on Sept. 12, and many have made court appearances.

If convicted they face up to life in prison.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Broward Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies in Florida and California.