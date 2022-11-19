12-Year-Old Boy Injured After Shooting in Homestead: Police

The Homestead Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one young boy in critical condition, officials said.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of SW 8th Ave in Homestead at about 12 PM.

According to officials, the shooting was between the occupants of two vehicles.

A 12-year-old boy was found at the 400 block of SW 4th Street after being dropped off by one of the vehicles involved in the shooting suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was then airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.