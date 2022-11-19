12-Year-Old Boy Injured in Homestead Shootout: Police

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon, according to the Homestead Police Department.

Officers say the boy was shot while he was inside a car that was caught in a rolling shootout around the 400 block of SW 8th avenue.

Moments after the shooting, police say one of the cars left the boy on a Southwest 4th Street sidewalk, a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting on Southwest 8th Avenue.

A woman who spoke to NBC 6 off-camera says she called the police after finding the boy bloodied on the sidewalk and suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

He was then airlifted by authorities to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in critical condition.

NBC 6 cameras captured video of investigators photographing what appeared to be a bloody shirt on the sidewalk.

A neighbor in the area, who asked not to be identified for her protection, says she heard the gunfire and saw the cars.

“A white car came up, and the dude was halfway out the car,” she said. “He was shooting, pointing straight across at the back of the house shooting. And as he was shooting, a little blue car went by and [the white car] went behind the [blue] car.”

Multiple neighbors in the area of SW 8th avenue told NBC 6 they found bullet holes in their homes and cars.

Another neighbor who asked to remain anonymous found a bullet hole in her truck, and another one in the front door of her home.

“I heard the shots,” she said. “I came out of the bedroom and that’s when I saw the hole in the door.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.