12-year-old Florida boy arrested after manifesto revealed plans to bomb school: Sheriff

A 12-year-old student was arrested Thursday in Southwest Florida after authorities said they found a manifesto detailing his plans to bomb his school.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s classmates at Veterans Park Academy for the Arts saw him creating “concerning drawings,” NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

One of those drawings allegedly included a map of the school and showed the exact spots where the boy would place bombs around the campus. Investigators said he had also written a manifesto in which he “declared his intention to commit violent acts.”

Authorities also reviewed his school-issued Chromebook, which they said revealed concerning search activity about bomb-making videos, notable serial killers and terrorists.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told WFLA that the School Threat Enforcement team “began investigating immediately” and found “disturbing renderings to carry out a violent act inside the school.”

He also said he was “proud of the students who spoke up when they learned their peer had made violent plans.”

The student was charged with written or electronic threats to conduct an act of terrorism and threats to throw, project, place or discharge any destructive device, the sheriff’s office said.