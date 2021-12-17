12-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Student to Graduate From Broward College

A student at a South Florida college graduated Wednesday -- and she's not even a teenager yet.

Twelve-year-old Sawsan Ahmed graduated from Broward College Wednesday, becoming the youngest graduate in the school's 61 year history.

Ahmed was only 10 years old when she attended her first in-person biology lab on campus.

Now, the 12 year old holds an associate's degree with a concentration in biological science -- and rocks a 4.0 GPA.

“It was awesome. I’m so happy,” Sawsan said after the graduation ceremony, her first graduation, the Miami Herald reported.

Next month, Ahmed plans to attend the University of Florida where she plans to study microbiology and cell science.

A big congratulations to her!