Florida

13 Arrested in Central Florida Cockfight Ring After Deputies Get Tip

Polk County deputies responded to the Frostproof home on Saturday, according to a sheriff's office news release

Cockfighting Ring Philadelphia
NBC News

A tip to deputies has led to 13 arrests at a cockfighting event in rural Florida, authorities said.

Polk County deputies responded to the Frostproof home on Saturday, according to a sheriff's office news release. They reported finding wounded and bloody roosters, a fighting ring, acrylic spurs and scales.

Detectives from the sheriff's agriculture crimes unit obtained a search warrant for the property, which led to the discovery of sparring gloves with spurs, vitamins, antibiotics, performance-enhancing drugs and blood-clotting ointments, officials said.

Local

Apr 21

Thank You! Your ‘Messages of Gratitude’ for Frontline Heroes

coronavirus Apr 22

Local Nurse on Front Lines of Coronavirus Pandemic Faces Possible Deportation

Investigators identified the birds' owners as the property residents, Jorge Luis Ocasio-Montanez and Carmen Idalia Rivera-Rodriguez, both 56. They were each charged with felony counts of owning equipment for animal fighting, promoting animal fights, owning animals for fighting and operating a property for animal fighting. Deputies also arrested 11 spectators and charged each of them with a felony count of attending the fighting of animals.

Jail records didn't list attorneys for Ocasio-Montanez and Rivera-Rodriguez.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaPolk Countyanimal abusecockfighting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us