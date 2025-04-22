13 arrested in ‘Operation No Good Secrets' targeting Florida Latin Kings gang

A sheriff's office in Florida has arrested more than a dozen suspects following a five-month investigation into drug trafficking and other crimes involving Latin Kings gang members, officials said.

In a news release Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said "Operation No Good Secrets" led to 13 arrests.

Those arrested include seven documented Latin Kings gang members, four Latin Kings gang associates, and two other suspects tied to their criminal network, officials said.

The operation led to four search warrants being executed on April 16 in Tampa, Brandon, Pasco County and at "Secrets Gentlemen's Club" in Town 'n' Country near Tampa, where detectives made multiple undercover drug purchases, officials said.

Investigators recovered a large amount of drugs including 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.1 kilograms of cocaine, and 262 grams of fentanyl in both powder and pill form, along with 682 Xanax pills, 8.2 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, hydrocodone pills, and marijuana.

Five firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and one weapon with an obliterated serial number, were also seized, along with $14,608 in cash, a Latin Kings gang manifesto, and a 2021 BMW X4 Competition Series SUV.

Among those arrested were Ian Dunn, 30, and Julian Finlay, 39, known Latin Kings associates who worked together as main drug suppliers, authorities said.

Jovani Latalladi, 43, a documented Latin Kings member and five-time convicted felon, was also arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking and possession of a firearm, officials said.

Officials said an investigation was ongoing and more arrests and charges were possible.

"The Latin Kings organization is responsible for brutal violence, senseless deaths, and widespread destruction, tearing apart families, flooding communities with addiction, and leaving behind a legacy of fear, trauma, and chaos," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "They don’t just deal in drugs and weapons; they deal in devastation. Our communities deserve to feel safe, and I want gang members to know: we’re coming for you."