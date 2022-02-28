13 Cuban Migrants Made Landfall in Key West in Homemade Boat

More than a dozen Cuban migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys in a homemade boat Sunday evening, officials said.

The 13 migrants were taken into federal custody after landing in Key West, U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin said.

Martin said the migrants were part of a maritime smuggling event.

Yesterday evening, #BorderPatrol agents along with local partners responded to a maritime smuggling event in the Florida Keys. 13 Cuban migrants were taken into federal custody after they made landfall on a homemade vessel in Key West.

Earlier this month, a group of two Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard about 40 miles off Key Largo.

