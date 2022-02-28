Florida Keys

13 Cuban Migrants Made Landfall in Key West in Homemade Boat

By NBC 6

U.S. Border Patrol

More than a dozen Cuban migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys in a homemade boat Sunday evening, officials said.

The 13 migrants were taken into federal custody after landing in Key West, U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin said.

Martin said the migrants were part of a maritime smuggling event.

Earlier this month, a group of two Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard about 40 miles off Key Largo.

