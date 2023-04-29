13 Migrants in Custody After Human Smuggling Boat Intercepted Near Key Biscayne: Border Patrol

Thirteen migrants have been taken into custody after a human smuggling boat was found by US Border Patrol agents.

The vessel was intercepted by USBP on Saturday near Key Biscayne.

Officials say the migrants are from Cuba, China, Ecuador, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Authorities have not said if a suspected smuggler was arrested.

An investigation is now underway.

