13 Taken Into Custody After Reported Fight at Miami Central High School

Thirteen people were seen being taken into police custody after a reported fight at Miami Central High School Tuesday.

The incident happened at the school at 1781 Northwest 95th Street, where a large number of officers were on the campus.

Cell phone video recorded by a student showed several teens involved in the chaos as school security and police responded and the school was placed on lockdown.

“We were in class and everyone started shouting 'There’s a fight! There's a fight!' And that's when we came out of class and you see everyone running toward this building over here," one student said. "And apparently there was 25 fights in general. But they separated one of them and then they came back and that's when everybody started shouting 'There’s a gun, there’s a gun.' Everyone started running after that."

Officials have not released any information on the incident or if those in custody will face charges. Five of the 13 were not students.

