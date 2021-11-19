13-Year-Old Accused of Making Threats Against Charter School in Pembroke Pines

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Friday, accused of making threats on social media against a charter school in Pembroke Pines, police said.

The girl, who is a former student at Renaissance Charter School at Pines, faces a second-degree felony charge for making a written threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The suspect is accused of writing threatening messages on Instagram against faculty and students at Renaissance, police said.

In response, officials temporarily placed the school on a code yellow alert. Police said there is no active or ongoing threat against anybody at Renaissance.

Renaissance Charter School officials said in a statement on Friday: "At Renaissance Charter School at Pines, our highest priority is the safety and security of our students. When we received notification of a possible threat originating from a former student who no longer attends our school, we immediately involved law enforcement and went into a Code Yellow in an abundance of caution. We are proud of those who made us aware of the concern and encourage our students to always report any situation that causes them concern."