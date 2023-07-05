Broward

13-year-old boy burns face, loses part of his fingers at Fourth of July celebrations in Broward

By Monica Galarza

A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after suffering serious injuries to one of his hands and burns to his face after attempting to light fireworks in Lauderhill, officials said.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the boy was transported at about 1 a.m. to Broward Health with a partial amputation of fingers on his left hand and burns to his face.

Officials said he appeared to have been attempting to light mortar type fireworks when the incident occurred.

At this time authorities have not released any additional information on the boy's status.

